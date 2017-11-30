French defense minister hopeful for fighter jets, armored vehicle sale to Qatar

PARIS (Reuters) - France is hoping to strike deals to sell 12 Rafale fighter jets and armored vehicles to Qatar when President Emmanuel Macron visits the country in December, the French defense minister said on Thursday.

“We’ve been negotiating for months,” Florence Parly told BFM TV.

“We’ve also been negotiating for months about the sale of a large number of armored vehicles and we hope it will be concluded when the president goes to Qatar at the beginning of December,” she added.

Qatar has been strengthening its military since its ties with other Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, have deteriorated.