EDF says restart of Cruas reactors could be delayed further

FILE PHOTO: A logo of French electric company EDF is seen at an office building in La Defense business district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French utility EDF said on Wednesday that the restart of three reactors at the Cruas nuclear power plant, scheduled for Nov. 15, could be delayed further.

EDF said on Tuesday that it planned to restart the reactors on Friday following safety checks at the nuclear plant after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake in southeastern France activated a sensor at the plant on Monday.

“Reactor startup may be delayed by the duration of the ongoing control process,” EDF said in a note on its website on Wednesday. The company did not give further details.

An EDF executive said on Tuesday that initial checks carried out after the earthquake had revealed no damages so far but further checks were ongoing.