Two injured as gunmen ambush French rapper Booba's video shoot

FILE PHOTO: French rapper Booba performs during the 16th Mawazine World Rhythms International Music Festival in Rabat, Morocco, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - At least two people were injured after gunmen ambushed a video shoot involving French rapper Booba, authorities said on Wednesday, in the latest incidence of violence marring the suburbs of Paris.

Two officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said around 15 individuals - some armed with baseball bats and firearms - had attacked people on the video shoot, which took place late on Tuesday in Aulnay-sous-Bois, north of Paris.

Shots were fired as they attacked people on the set, added the officials. Booba - whose real name is Elie Yaffa - was not injured as he had left shortly beforehand. No arrests have been made over the attack.

The incident was the latest in a spate of violence in the Paris suburbs and came after a waiter was shot dead over the weekend in Noisy-Le-Grand for not preparing a sandwich quickly enough, while the Saint-Ouen district has seen clashes between rival gangs over the summer.

Last year Booba and his entourage were embroiled in a fight with a rival French rapper’s gang at Paris’ Orly airport. [nL8N1WP3ET]