French rappers fined for airport brawl that held up flights

PARIS (Reuters) - Two French rap stars who clashed in a fight at Paris’s Orly airport, delaying flights and damaging a departures lounge, were fined 50,000 euros ($57,000) each on Tuesday after a trial that showcased the blurred line between “bad-boy” marketing and real-life violence.

A brawl between rappers Booba and Kaaris is seen in Orly Airport in Paris, France August 1, 2018 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media on October 9, 2018. RAYANE MAB/via REUTERS

A judge also gave the two men, stagenames Booba and Kaaris, suspended jail sentences, meaning they effectively escape real time behind bars.

The court ruling followed a mass punchup on Aug. 1 involving the two and their minders, after which they spent three weeks in custody.