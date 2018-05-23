FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 23, 2018 / 8:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

France's rail unions say workers overwhelmingly vote against reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s hardline CGT union on Wednesday said 95 percent of all rail workers who voted in an internal referendum on President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed reform of the SNCF voted against the plan.

“This vote totally discredits the SNCF management,” Laurent Brun, head of the CGT’s rail division, told a news conference.

SNCF boss Guillaume Pepy has backed the plans to create a leaner, more cost-efficient SNCF that can better stand up to competition when its monopoly ends in line with European Union rules.

Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.