France's rail unions say workers overwhelmingly vote against reforms

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s hardline CGT union on Wednesday said 95 percent of all rail workers who voted in an internal referendum on President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed reform of the SNCF voted against the plan.

“This vote totally discredits the SNCF management,” Laurent Brun, head of the CGT’s rail division, told a news conference.

SNCF boss Guillaume Pepy has backed the plans to create a leaner, more cost-efficient SNCF that can better stand up to competition when its monopoly ends in line with European Union rules.