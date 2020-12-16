Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
France

Ex-Vatican envoy to France gets 8-month suspended sentence for sexual harassment -AFP

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A French court has found former Vatican ambassador to France Luigi Ventura guilty of sexual harassment against five men in 2018 and 2019 and given him an eight-month suspended sentence, AFP reported on its Twitter feed on Wednesday.

Prosecutors had opened an investigation after a junior official at Paris City Hall accused the papal nuncio, then 74, of molestation in January 2019, and city authorities filed a complaint. Other men later came forward with similar allegations.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Heinrich

