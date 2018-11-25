Business News
November 25, 2018 / 12:30 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

France's Le Maire wants information on allegations against Ghosn

1 Min Read

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference about the situation with Renault, at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday the government and Renault had yet to see evidence to support Nissan’s allegations of wrongdoing by long-standing Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn.

“We still have no information on the reproaches against Carlos Ghosn and on the charges that Nissan transmitted to the Japanese justice. I hope we can have these elements rapidly,” Le Maire told BFM-TV.

Le Maire reiterated France and Japan were keen to pursue the strengthening of the alliance between the two carmakers.

“The alliance is in the interest of Japanese and French and I wish for a strengthening of the alliance that would respect existing cross-shareholding,” he added

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.