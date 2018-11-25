France's Le Maire wants information on allegations against Ghosn

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference about the situation with Renault, at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday the government and Renault had yet to see evidence to support Nissan’s allegations of wrongdoing by long-standing Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn.

“We still have no information on the reproaches against Carlos Ghosn and on the charges that Nissan transmitted to the Japanese justice. I hope we can have these elements rapidly,” Le Maire told BFM-TV.

Le Maire reiterated France and Japan were keen to pursue the strengthening of the alliance between the two carmakers.

“The alliance is in the interest of Japanese and French and I wish for a strengthening of the alliance that would respect existing cross-shareholding,” he added