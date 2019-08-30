France to launch tenders for solar power projects in 2020

PARIS (Reuters) - France will launch a bidding process for rights to build solar power projects for a total capacity of 2 gigawatts in 2020, the ministry in charge of energy transition said on Friday.

The French government, which targets a fourfold increase in the country’s solar power capacity by 2028, will initiate two tenders, one for bidders eager to build solar power projects on the ground and another for projects on building roofs.

These projects would add 20% to the country’s solar power installed capacity, the ministry said in a statement.