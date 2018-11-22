France added 528 MW wind and solar capacity in third-quarter

PARIS (Reuters) - France connected 315 megawatts (MW) of wind and 213 MW of solar power capacity to its electricity grid on the third quarter of the year to take its installed renewable energy capacity including hydro power and bioenergy to over 50 gigawatts (GW).

French electricity grid operator RTE said in its quarterly report that power from renewable energy sources covered 21 percent of electricity consumption during the period.

The report said France was on track to meet its target of 15 GW of installed wind capacity by the end of the year. However, the installation of solar power capacity would likely fall short of the 10.2 GW by the end of the year.

Installed solar capacity is at 8.3 GW as of the end of September, it added.