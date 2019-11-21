French online retail sales could top 100 billion euro in 2019

PARIS (Reuters) - French shoppers are on course to spend over 100 billion euros on online in 2019, a rise of at least 8% on last year, as they splurge some 20 billion euros on web purchases over the Christmas period, France’s Fevad e-commerce federation said.

French consumers spent 18.3 billion euros ($20.24 billion)online during the festive season in 2018, which also encompasses Black Friday sales, according to Fevad.

Amazon’s push into France has put pressure on traditional retailers such as supermaket group Carrefour to step up their online strategies, spurring growth in the sector. France is one of the leaders in Europe for online grocery shopping.