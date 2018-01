PARIS (Reuters) - A Frenchman who drank excessive amounts of alcohol and then drove 17 times round a roundabout said he had not heard the sirens when police finally brought him to a halt.

The dizzying drive was not the 73-year-old’s first offence of its kind, Ouest France newspaper, which reported the tale, said of the incident in Brittany, western France. The driver’s license was confiscated, it said.