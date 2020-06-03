France sees no change in Russia warranting reintegration to G7: Elysee official

PARIS (Reuters) - France sees no change in the situation in Russia that would warrant a reintegration of Moscow to the Group of Seven, an Elysee official said on Wednesday.

“Russia was excluded from the G7 for precise reasons. Today we do not think this situation has changed. But we must find ways to have a dialogue with Russia,” the official said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier in the day that it was “common sense” to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to rejoin the G7, saying it would be much easier to solve various issues if Moscow was represented at the gathering of the world’s most advanced economies.