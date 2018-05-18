Russia's Putin, France's Macron to discuss Iran in St Petersburg: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss Iran, Syria and Ukraine when Macron visits St Petersburg on May 24-25, the Kremlin said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) attend a bilateral meeting on the second day of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/POOL

Macron is set to visit Russia to attend an economic forum in St Petersburg next week. The Kremlin also said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would be a guest of honor at the forum and would hold talks with Putin on May 26.