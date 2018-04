MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreed in a phone conversation on the need to preserve and fully implement the Iran nuclear deal, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Xiamen, China September 4, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File photo

The phone call took place at the initiative of the French administration, the Kremlin statement said.