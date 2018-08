PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron will speak with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday about jailed Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, who has been on hunger strike since May and is gravely ill, a source in his Elysee office said.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the last cabinet meeting before the government goes on holidays at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France August 3, 2018. Michel Euler/Pool via Reuters

Sentsov, imprisoned on what he says are political charges, began his hunger strike ahead of the World Cup to highlight Russia’s human rights record.