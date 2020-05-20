Indicted Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga appears before French court

A French Gendarme, wearing a protective face mask, stands in front of the courtroom during the initial extradition hearing for Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga at the Paris courthouse, France, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, indicted in his absence on charges of bankrolling ethnic militias that massacred some 800,000 people in 1994, was brought before a French court on Wednesday.

In his first appearance in public in more than two decades, the octogenarian was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair, dressed in jeans and a blue jumper and wearing a face mask.

He spoke to confirm his identity.

Kabuga was arrested on Saturday in a Paris suburb and the court is to decide whether to transfer him for trial to a U.N. war crimes tribunal.