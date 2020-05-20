Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga opposes transfer to Arusha: lawyers

FILE PHOTO: French Gendarmes secure as the police convoy believed to be carrying Rwandan genocide fugitive Felicien Kabuga arrives at the Paris courthouse where Kabuga is due to appear for an arraignment hearing, France, May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga has the right to be presumed innocent and opposes being transferred from France to a U.N. tribunal based in Arusha, his lawyers said in a statement.

Kabuga is due to appear before judges at a Paris court at 1200 GMT who will decide whether to hand Kabuga to the U.N. International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals. The lawyers said they would seek a postponement at the opening of the hearing.

Kabuga, 84, is accused of bankrolling ethnic militias that massacred some 800,000 people in 1994 and is charged with genocide. He had been on the run for a quarter of a century until his arrest on Saturday in a Paris suburb.