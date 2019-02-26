UK court orders extradition of French businessman sought over Sarkozy allegations

Alexandre Djouhri leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Summers

LONDON (Reuters) - A British judge on Tuesday ordered the extradition of a French businessman suspected of funneling money from former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to finance Nicolas Sarkozy’s 2007 presidential campaign.

Alexandre Djouhri is wanted by France over a series of allegations including active corruption of a foreign public official, conspiracy to misappropriate public funds and money-laundering.

The case is connected to accusations that former President Sarkozy received money from Gaddafi to fund his successful election bid in 2007, allegations he has denied.

“I am satisfied that there is no or insufficient evidence that the French authorities have manipulated or used procedures to oppress or unfairly prejudice Mr Djouhri,” Vanessa Baraitser wrote in her judgment at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

“I therefore order the extradition to France of Alexandre Djouhri.”