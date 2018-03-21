FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 8:32 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

French judges place Sarkozy under formal investigation in Libyan probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Judges in France placed former French president Nicolas Sarkozy under formal investigation on Wednesday over allegations of illegal campaign financing, a judicial source said.

Sarkozy was released from under judicial supervision after two days of questioning over allegations that his 2007 election campaign received funding from the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the source said.

He is being investigated for illicit campaign financing, misappropriation of Libyan public funds and passive corruption, the source said confirming a report in Le Monde newspaper.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
