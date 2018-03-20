FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 7:49 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

French ex-president Sarkozy in custody in campaign funding probe: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was in police custody on Tuesday morning, where he was to be questioned as part of an investigation into suspected irregularities over his election campaign financing, an official in the French judiciary said.

FILE PHOTO: Nicolas Sarkozy, former French president, at his headquarters in Paris , France, November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/File Photo

The probe related to alleged Libyan funding for Sarkozy’s 2007 campaign, Le Monde newspaper reported. A lawyer for Sarkozy could not be reached immediately for comment.

Reporting by Paris bureau; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Brian Love

