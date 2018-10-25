FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 25, 2018 / 7:20 AM / in an hour

Ex-French President Sarkozy loses latest court appeal

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has lost an appeal against an earlier decision to send him to trial over charges of illegal campaign financing, in a case known as the “Bygmalion” affair.

FILE PHOTO: Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy attends the funeral ceremony of late French industrialist Serge Dassault at the Cathedral Saint-Louis of the Invalides in Paris, France, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

A Paris court said on Thursday that it had rejected Sarkozy’s appeal.

The Bygmalion affair centers on claims that Sarkozy’s party, then known as the UMP, connived with a friendly PR company to hide the true cost of his 2012 presidential election campaign.

France sets limits on campaign spending, and it is alleged the firm Bygmalion invoiced Sarkozy’s party rather than the campaign, allowing the UMP to spend almost double the amount permitted.

Sarkozy denies charges of wrongdoing.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.