France's Sarkozy loses first appeal over corruption trial

PARIS (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday lost a first appeal against facing trial over influence peddling and corruption charges and must await a second appeal before knowing if he will be sent to court, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

FILE PHOTO: Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy attends the national ceremony to pay tribute to the victims of militant attacks, in Paris, France September 19, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012, is suspected of helping a prosecutor get promoted in return for leaked information about a separate criminal inquiry.