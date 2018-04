RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco will sign eight deals with French companies worth $10 billion, the chief executive of the state-run oil giant told Saudi-run Al Arabiya TV on Monday during an official trip to Paris by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

The prince, who manages economic and energy policy for the world’s top oil exporter, is on a three-day trip to France.