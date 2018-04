RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and France signed 20 economic deals worth more than $18 billion, Al Arabiya TV said on Tuesday as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits Paris, without specifying whether they were full contracts or memorandums of understanding.

FILE PHOTO: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (R) welcomes Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman upon his arrival at the Hotel de Matignon in Paris, France, April 9, 2018. Eric Feferberg/Pool via Reuters

State oil giant Saudi Aramco earlier announced deals with major French companies including Total (TOTF.PA), Technip (FTI.N) and Suez (SEVI.PA).