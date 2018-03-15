FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 15, 2018 / 6:58 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

French rail unions call rolling strikes over reform of state operator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French rail unions said on Thursday they had agreed to call a wave of rolling strikes from April 3, affecting 36 days over 3 month period, to protest against the government’s bid to reform the state-run rail operator SNCF.

Rail tracks are seen at the French state-owned railway company SNCF's station in Bordeaux, France, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The strikes will be held on two consecutive days out of every five, the unions added.

On Wednesday, the French government backed a bill, to fast-track through parliament the biggest shake-up of the debt-ridden SNCF since the railways were nationalized in the 1930s, including ending the right to jobs for life and removing early retirement provisions.

Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.