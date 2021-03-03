France bans far-right, anti-migrant group: interior minister

Slideshow ( 2 images )

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Wednesday banned far-right group Generation Identitaire, which is known to be hostile to migrants, for incitement to discrimination, hatred and violence, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

“The association ‘Generation Identitaire’ was dissolved this morning at a Cabinet meeting, in line with instructions from the President,” Darmanin said on Twitter.

“As detailed in the decree I submitted, it incites to discrimination, hatred and violence.”

Generation Identitaire has repeatedly tried to bar migrants from entering the country, conducting high-profile raids in the Alps and the Pyrenees.