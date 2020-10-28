Egypt's al-Azhar calls on international community to criminalise "anti-Muslim" actions

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Grand Imam of Egypt’s al-Azhar on Wednesday called on the international community to criminalise “anti-Muslim” actions, following images being displayed in France of the Prophet Mohammad that Muslims see as blasphemous.

Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, who sits at the head of the thousand-year-old seat of Sunni Muslim learning, also said that al-Azhar strongly rejects the use of anti-Muslim sentiment to rally votes in elections.