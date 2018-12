FILE PHOTO: French police posted December 12, 2018 on their Police Nationale Twitter account, a call for witnesses for Strasbourg-born Cherif Chekatt, 29, the day after a gun attack on a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France. French Police Nationale/via Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) - The suspected gunman, who killed three people at a Christmas market in Strasbourg on Tuesday, has been killed, two police sources said on Thursday.

Cherif Chekatt was killed in the Neudorf/Meinau area of the city after a police operation was launched around 2100 hrs (2000 GMT)on Thursday.