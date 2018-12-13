December 13, 2018 / 10:57 AM / Updated 6 hours ago
Strasbourg shooting death toll rises to three
A tribute message which reads "You do not grieve alone" is seen on the "Pont de l'Europe" Bridge at the Franco-German border after a shooting in Strasbourg, France, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
PARIS (Reuters) - The death toll from the gun attack on Strasbourg’s Christmas market rose to three on Thursday after a wounded victim died, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.
