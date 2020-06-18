Elite French police make arrests after Dijon gang violence

FILE PHOTO: Fire spots and debris are seen after the fourth night of gang violence in Dijon, France June 15, 2020, in this still image obtained from a social media video. Jim Cannolo/via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s elite ‘RAID’ police unit has arrested several members of the Chechen community after four nights of gang violence in the city of Dijon, a police source said.

Trouble first broke out late on Friday when about 100 Chechen youths from across France came to the Dijon suburb of Gresilles to avenge an attack on a Chechen teenager, police officials said.

Armed police moved into to restore order as the violence spread between rival gangs, authorities said.

Clashes have broken out in recent months in a number of high-rise, low-income housing estates across France, where the strict lockdown rules imposed to tackle the coronavirus have exacerbated social tensions.