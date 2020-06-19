French police operation underway in Dijon after earlier gang violence

FILE PHOTO: Fire spots and debris are seen after the fourth night of gang violence in Dijon, France June 15, 2020, in this still image obtained from a social media video. Jim Cannolo/via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - A police operation is underway in the French city of Dijon following earlier gang violence in the city, the local police force said on Friday.

“Following the events of the last few days in the Dijon area, a police operation is underway in the Dijon districts of Gresilles and Chenove,” it said on its Twitter feed.

Trouble first broke out late last Friday when about 100 Chechen youths from across France came to the Dijon suburb of Gresilles to avenge an attack on a Chechen teenager. Police have since made arrests and calm has been restored.