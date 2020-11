FILE PHOTO: Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan attends a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

CAIRO (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan expressed his condemnation of recent terrorist attacks in France, during a phone call with president Emanuel Macron, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.

The prince stressed his rejection of hate speech, and any justification for crime, violence and terrorism, WAM said.