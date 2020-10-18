Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
France to expel 231 suspected extremists after attack on teacher: Europe 1

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France is preparing to expel 231 foreigners on a government watch list for suspected extremist religious beliefs, Europe 1 radio reported on Sunday, two days after a Russian born Islamist beheaded a teacher.

France’s Interior ministry, responsible for expelling foreigners, was not available to comment.

President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist government has been under pressure from conservative and far-right parties to take a tougher stance on non-nationals deemed to pose a security threat.

Macron was holding a Defence Council meeting with senior cabinet ministers on Sunday.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

