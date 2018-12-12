World News
December 12, 2018

Strasbourg suspect was jailed for theft in Germany-German criminal police

BERLIN (Reuters) - The French man suspected of killing two people and wounding 12 others at a French Christmas market had been imprisoned in Germany in 2016 and 2017 on theft charges, and was deported to France in 2017, a spokeswoman for Germany’s BKA criminal police said.

The suspect is a 29-year-old French citizen who is known to French authorities as a radicalized Islamist, the spokeswoman said.

She said German authorities were cooperating closely with French officials as a manhunt continued for the suspected attacker, who French authorities identified as Cherif Chekatt.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michelle Martin

