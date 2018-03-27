FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 5:22 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Girlfriend of Carcassonne attacker under investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French judges placed the 18-year old girlfriend of the Islamist gunman who killed four people in southern France last week under formal investigation, a judicial source said on Tuesday.

Named only as Marine P, Redouane Lakdim’s partner is being investigated for terrorist conspiracy, the source said. She remains in temporary custody.

Under the French legal system, being “placed under investigation” is a step judicial investigators can take if they have serious grounds for suspecting an offence. It often but not always leads to trial.

Ladkim was shot dead by security forces at the scene.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by Michel Rose; editing by John Irish and Alison Williams

