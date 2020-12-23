Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Suspected gunman found dead in central France, minister says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The man suspected of carrying out an attack on police officers in France’ central Puy-de-Dome region has been found dead, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Three police officers were shot dead when a man opened fire on them when they arrived at a house in a remote village in response to a call about domestic violence against a woman, police said.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Andrew Heavens

