Mayor of Lyon Gregory Doucet arrives at the scene where an Orthodox priest was shot and injured as the assailant fled, as police source claims, in Lyon, France October 31, 2020 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Julien Damboise/Lyonmag/via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - It was still not clear why an attacker had shot a Greek orthodox priest in the French city of Lyon on Saturday, local mayor Gregory Doucet said in televised comments.

A source with local prosecutors in Lyon said they had for now opened an investigation into attempted murder.