French police arrest suspect over last week's Lyon bomb blast - Interior Minister

PARIS (Reuters) - French police have arrested a man suspected of being behind last week’s bomb blast in the central city of Lyon that injured 13 people, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Monday.

Castaner announced the arrest on Twitter, but did not provide further details on the suspect or where he was arrested.

Security camera footage of the incident showed the partially masked suspect wheeling a bicycle to the scene, before leaving a bag outside a branch of a popular bakery chain.

The case is being handled as a terrorism investigation given the circumstances of the attack, committed in broad daylight, and the use of an explosive device capable of hitting a large number of people with screws and metal balls packed into a bag.