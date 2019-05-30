Lyon bomb blast suspect pledged allegiance to Islamic State: French judicial source

PARIS (Reuters) - The man suspected to have planted a parcel bomb in the central French city of Lyon that wounded 13 people last week has told investigators that he had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, a judicial source said on Thursday.

Police arrested the main suspect, 24-year-old Algerian computer student, and three other people in connection with the case on Monday.

“He admitted having made the parcel bomb and deposited it late on Friday afternoon not far from Lyon-Perrache train station in front of a bakery,” the source close to the investigation said.