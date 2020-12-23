France's Macron expresses solidarity with police after three officers killed

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday expressed solidarity with France’s police force following the deaths of three officers in the central Puy-de-Dome region.
“They are our heroes”, Macron said on Twitter.
The three officers were shot dead when a man opened fire on them when they arrived at a house in response to a call about domestic violence against a woman, police said.
Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Matthieu Protard; editing by John Stonestreet
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.