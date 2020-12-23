France's Macron expresses solidarity with police after three officers killed

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen on a TV screen as he attends by video conference a roundtable for the National Humanitarian Conference (NHC) at the Foreign Ministry in Paris, France, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Illustration/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday expressed solidarity with France’s police force following the deaths of three officers in the central Puy-de-Dome region.

“They are our heroes”, Macron said on Twitter.

The three officers were shot dead when a man opened fire on them when they arrived at a house in response to a call about domestic violence against a woman, police said.