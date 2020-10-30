France's Darmanin: 120 extra police to be sent to Nice after fatal knife attack

FILE PHOTO: French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, wearing a protective face mask, leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday that 120 extra police would be sent to the French city of Nice, where a fatal knife attack took place on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian added that instructions would be given to French ambassadors overseas to step up security at their embassies and for French citizens abroad.

The ministers were speaking after President Emmanuel Macron chaired a defence task force meeting.