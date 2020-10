TUNIS (Reuters) - Brahim al-Aouissaoui, the Tunisian suspect in Thursday’s attack in France, was arrested in 2016 for violence and using a knife, said Mohsen Dali, an official in the Tunisian judiciary on Friday.

Reporting By Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Jon Boyle Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.