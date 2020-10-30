'War against Islamist ideology' means more attacks in France: interior minister

FILE PHOTO: French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, wearing a protective face mask, makes a phone call as he leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - More attacks on French soil are likely as France is engaged in a “war against Islamist ideology”, its interior minister said on Friday.

A knife-wielding Tunisian man shouting “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday before being shot and taken away by police. [nL1N2HK0N2]

“We are in a war against an enemy that is both inside and outside,” Gerald Darmanin told RTL radio.

“We need to understand that there have been and there will be other events such as these terrible attacks.”