France

Police overpower man threatening officers with knives in Paris: police source

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Police overpowered a man in the French capital Paris on Friday when he threatened officers with two knives after they challenged him, a police source said.

The officers intervened after police received a call reporting that a man armed with a knife was knocking on his neighbour’s door in a southwestern district of the city.

The officers confronted the man in the courtyard of the building and used a Taser and rubber bullets to overpower him, the source said. No one else was hurt.

The incident took place a day after three people were killed in a knife attack in the southeastern city of Nice. The motive for this incident was not immediately clear.

Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

