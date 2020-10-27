U.N. condemns 'horrific murder' of French teacher

FILE PHOTO: U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends the 44th session of the Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights office on Tuesday condemned the “horrific murder” of French school teacher Samuel Paty who was beheaded this month by a suspected Islamist after he used caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in a class on freedom of expression.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet “unequivocally condemns the murder of the school teacher in France”, spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.