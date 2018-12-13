World News
French armed police launch operation in Strasbourg district: Reuters witness

French special police forces secure a street during a police operation in the Neudorf district after the deadly shooting in Strasbourg, France, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Armed French police launched an operation in Strasbourg’s Neudorf neighborhood on Thursday, a Reuters photographer said, as they pursue the hunt for a gunman who killed three people in an attack on a Christmas market.

Elite officers from the RAID police unit fanned out along one street, some with their guns trained on the houses in front of them, live television pictures showed. Other officers extended a security perimeter in the neighborhood.

It was not immediately clear if they had located the suspect shooter or were carrying out a separate raid linked to the investigation into Tuesday’s attack.

