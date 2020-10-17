France knife attacker asked pupils to point out his victim

People bring flowers to the Bois d'Aulne college after the attack in the Paris suburb of Conflans St Honorine, France, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - The 18-year-old who beheaded a history teacher outside the school in France where he taught had approached pupils in the street and asked them to point out his victim, anti-terrorist prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said on Saturday.

Speaking at a news conference, Ricard also said that the Russian-born attacker, after beheading the teacher, had posted a photograph of the teacher’s body on Twitter, accompanied by a message saying he had carried out the killing.