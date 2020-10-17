Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Emerging Markets

France knife attacker asked pupils to point out his victim

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People bring flowers to the Bois d'Aulne college after the attack in the Paris suburb of Conflans St Honorine, France, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - The 18-year-old who beheaded a history teacher outside the school in France where he taught had approached pupils in the street and asked them to point out his victim, anti-terrorist prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said on Saturday.

Speaking at a news conference, Ricard also said that the Russian-born attacker, after beheading the teacher, had posted a photograph of the teacher’s body on Twitter, accompanied by a message saying he had carried out the killing.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by David Clarke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up