Paris police ask shops to close due to risk of disorder at Saturday protest

PARIS (Reuters) - The Paris police department said it had called for shops and businesses in districts from Republique to Opera to close on Saturday due to risks of public disorder at a demonstration.

The police department said on Friday that shops should board up their windows, and that it had asked the local authority to remove any objects that could be used as projectiles.

Demonstrators protesting over the death of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation, are planning to march from Republique to Opera on Saturday. Some trouble broke out at an earlier June protest.