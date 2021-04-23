Britain says it stands with France after attack on police employee

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab looks on as he walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab said the UK stood with France following the fatal stabbing of a police administrative worker, who President Emmanuel Macron said had been the victim of a terrorist attack.

“We stand with our French friends and allies following tragic news of a female police officer killed by a terrorist in Rambouillet while doing her job,” Raab said on Twitter on Friday.